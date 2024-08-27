Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Falls Short Against St. Michael-Albertville 3-2

Bemidji boys’ soccer started their 2024 season off on a high note, beating Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 this past Saturday. On Tuesday, they faced a much tougher opponent as they hosted St. Michael-Albertville, the reigning Section 8AAA champions.

Bemidji’s bid for a comeback would fall short, as they lost to St. Michael-Albertville 3-2. The Lumberjacks are now 1-1 on the year and head to Crookston on Thursday to do battle with the Pirates.