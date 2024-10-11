Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Defeats Brainerd 5-0 in Section 8AAA Tourney

For the second year in a row, Brainerd and Bemidji boys’ soccer were matched up in the Section 8AAA tournament.

Last year, the Lumberjacks bounced the Warriors 3-0 at Chet Anderson Stadium, the same setting for Thursday night’s match. The two rivals weren’t playing for a traveling trophy, but were instead trying to keep their respective seasons alive.

In the end, 2-seeded Bemidji went on to beat 7-seed Brainerd 5-0, ending the Warriors’ season.

The Lumberjacks will also host their semifinal match next Tuesday, where they’ll play 6-seed Moorhead, who upset 3-seed St. Michael Albertville 5-3. The Jacks beat the Spuds in both meetings during the regular season.