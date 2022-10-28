Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys Place 2nd, Brainerd Girls 1st, at Section 8AAA Cross Country Final

Lakeland News — Oct. 28 2022

Both the Bemidji Boys Cross Country team and Brainerd Girls Cross Country team advanced to the Class AAA State Meet with top two team finishes at the Section 8AAA Championship.

The Lumberjack boys took second overall and had three runners (Will Termont – 3rd 16:40, Carson Maish – 5th 16:50, and Brett Kurschner – 7th 17:03) finish in the top seven of the section. The Warrior girls finished in first place in the section and four of the top seven runners (Hannah Drietz – 1st 18:47, Katelyn Kennedy – 4th 19:22, Brooke Wenz – 5th 19:22, and Madi Miller – 7th 19:36) in the section.

Mia Hoffman (3rd 19:12) and Regan Dewitt (9th 19:53) of Bemidji, individually qualified for the Class AAA State Meet with their top-ten finishes.

The Class AAA Boys and Girls Cross Country State Meet will be at St. Olaf College on Saturday, November 5th.

By — Lakeland News

