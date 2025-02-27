Bemidji Boys’ Hockey’s Season Ends Against Moorhead in Section 8AA Championship

Earlier in the Section 8AA tourney, Bemidji boys’ hockey had dominated their opponents, beating Buffalo 10-1 in the quarterfinals then toppling Roseau 5-1 in the semis. But on Wednesday night, the Lumberjacks faced one of the best in the state, 2-seed Moorhead, who weren’t just the favorites to win the section but also one of the favorites to win the state.

It was Bemidji versus Moorhead from the Mini Ralph in Thief River Falls, a rematch of the 2016 section title game which the Jacks won 4-3 in overtime. But this game started more like their game against the Spuds from earlier this season in that Moorhead scored right away.

Bemidji showed some life in the second but couldn’t overcome the early deficit, and their season ended at the hands of rival Moorhead 8-1. But the team finished with 20 wins as the Section 8AA runner-up, which is nothing to scoff at and certainly a lot for the Jacks to be proud of.