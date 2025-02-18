Bemidji Boys’ Hockey to Host Section Games for 1st Time in 9 Years

The play-in games are all done, and the first round of the boys’ section hockey tournament begins tomorrow. And for the first time in nine years, Bemidji will host a section tournament game.

The Lumberjacks earned the 2-seed in the Section 8AA tournament after finishing the regular season 18-5-2, doubling their win total from a year ago. The Jacks are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak into the postseason, including a tie with East Grand Forks and a win over Class A #1 Warroad.

“I think we’re playing good and hopefully we can just keep that going and keep the momentum going,” said senior forward Joey Fankhanel. “All the work we put in throughout the summer dating back to a couple of years ago, even – we’ve all just glued together, hard work. It’s a good feeling.”

“I’m so pumped up,” said senior forward Briggs Knott of the opportunity to play at home. “This has been a moment we’ve been looking for this whole year. All the hard work we’ve been doing, it’s been building up to this moment, so we’ve got to make the most of it.”

“We have to keep playing as a team,” Knott continued. “We have to stick to course. We can’t be individuals out there. Just keep playing as a team, that’s the most important part.”

Bemidji is guaranteed home ice until the section title game, which will be played at a neutral site, but they’re still two wins away from having to worry about that. First, they have 7-seeded Buffalo on Tuesday, February 18th. The Lumberjacks beat the Bison 9-2 in their only meeting back in mid-December.