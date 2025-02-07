Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Ties East Grand Forks 3-3 at Home

Coming into Thursday, there were just four games left in the regular season for Bemidji boys’ hockey, making it a good time for them to go on a heater.

After a bumpy six-game run post Christmas, the Lumberjacks had rectified themselves and rattled off three straight wins, and on Thursday night, Bemidji was hosting East Grand Forks. The Jacks fell to the Green Wave 5-2 back in mid-December.

Bemidji led 3-1 after two periods, but they would surrender two goals in the third and tie East Grand Forks 3-3.