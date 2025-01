Bemidji boys’ hockey is currently ranked 18th in Class AA and was on the road Friday at Class A’s second best, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.

It was a big match-up with plenty of big shots. Bemidji took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, but C/E/C scored four in the second period and went on to win the battle of the Lumberjacks 6-4.