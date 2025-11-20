Nov 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Starts Season with Shutout Win vs. Alexandria

Bemidji boys’ hockey was a win away from the state tournament a year ago, finishing as the Section 8AA runner-up. But on Thursday, the Lumberjacks began anew with the start of the 2025-26 season. They were at home hosting perennial power Alexandria.

There was no score until the second period, where Bemidji’s Landon Knott gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead. In the third, Taevon Welle went off the back of the goalie and in to make it 2-0.

The Jacks later added an empty netter and came away with a 3-0 shutout over the Cardinals. They’re 1-0 to start the season.

Bemidji goaltender Christian Hill had 25 saves on the night.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji little falls basketball thumbnail

11-20-2025

Sports

Little Falls Girls’ Basketball Beats Bemidji 61-60 in Season Opener

sgt. vaclav cervenka biathlon thumbnail

11-20-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Biathlete Sgt. Cervenka To Compete for Spot on U.S. Olympic Team

national signing day sports pen paper thumbnail

11-19-2025

Sports

Bemidji, Brainerd, Other Area Athletes Commit To Play at Next Level During Early Signing Period

brainerd boys hockey practice 2025 thumbnail

11-19-2025

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Hopes To Start 2025-26 Season on the Right Track