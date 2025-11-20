Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Starts Season with Shutout Win vs. Alexandria

Bemidji boys’ hockey was a win away from the state tournament a year ago, finishing as the Section 8AA runner-up. But on Thursday, the Lumberjacks began anew with the start of the 2025-26 season. They were at home hosting perennial power Alexandria.

There was no score until the second period, where Bemidji’s Landon Knott gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead. In the third, Taevon Welle went off the back of the goalie and in to make it 2-0.

The Jacks later added an empty netter and came away with a 3-0 shutout over the Cardinals. They’re 1-0 to start the season.

Bemidji goaltender Christian Hill had 25 saves on the night.