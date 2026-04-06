Apr 6, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Sophomore Knott Makes 23-Man U.S. National U17 Team Roster

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey standout Landon Knott made the cut for the U.S. National Under-17 Team and will now play his next two seasons in Plymouth, MI as part of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

The lefty defensemen had 5 goals and 15 points as a sophomore for the Lumberjacks and made the 23-man roster after a solid showing at the NTDP evaluation camp in March. He is one of 7 Minnesotans to make the team, including fellow 8AA hockey player Joey Cullen from Moorhead.

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