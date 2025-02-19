Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Routs Buffalo 10-1 in Section 8AA Quarterfinals

The trek to the X began Tuesday night for boys’ hockey, with 144 teams vying for a seat at the table at the state tournament. But only 16 of those teams across two classes will get there.

Bemidji is hoping to be one of those teams, and for the first time since 2016, they hosted a postseason game. It was the Section 8AA quarterfinals from the Bemidji Community Arena, where the 2-seeded Lumberjacks were taking on 7-seed Buffalo. The Jacks beat the Bison 9-2 in their earlier meeting.

Bemidji’s Briggs Knott finished with four total points, and the team as a whole finished with 10 goals versus Buffalo’s one. The Lumberjacks head to the semifinals on Saturday, where they’ll face Roseau after the Rams upset Sartell 2-1 in overtime.