Bemidji Boys Hockey Ready To Start Season
We are one day away from the start of the Lumberjacks boys winter sports season, but the fall will be a tough season to follow up with all three teams making it to state. Action begins with the boys hockey team who are looking to improve on their 10-16 season from last year.
Bemidji will face off against Warroad on Tuesday, November 27th at 6:30 PM. Bemidji beat the Warriors in both matchups last year: 3-0 on the road and 5-2 at home.
