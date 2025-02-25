Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Reaches Section 8AA Championship for 1st Time Since 2016

Bemidji boys’ hockey’s 5-1 win over Roseau in Saturday’s Section 8AA semifinal has them back in the championship game for the first time since 2016. And like 2016, they will be facing Moorhead, the top seed coming into the section tournament and the 2nd-ranked team in the state in Class AA.

The Lumberjacks lost 3-1 on the road to the Spuds back in early January, a game in which the Jacks surrendered two goals in the first four minutes but held them scoreless until giving up an empty netter late in the third period. This go around, Bemidji would like to replicate the result from the title match nine years ago, a 4-3 overtime victory that sent the Jacks to the state tournament for the eighth time in program history.

“The chance to go to the state tournament … everyone wants [that], but only a select few get to, so it’s awesome that we have that opportunity,” said senior forward Conor Stodgell. “We always thought from the youth level that we had this chance, but we’ve always known we had to go through Moorhead and we’ve got that chance on Wednesday, so hopefully we can [make the most] of that.”

Senior forward Benji O’Leary agreed with his teammate. “Growing up, we’ve – this group of boys, we’ve always been together and it’s been the same team just about every year. To go there together as a team will be awesome.”

“They’re very skilled, they’re fast, but we’re fast, too,” O’Leary added of their chances versus powerhouse Moorhead. “I think we can compete with them, especially if we just play our game and capitalize on our chances.”

The Lumberjacks are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak into the section championship, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, February 26th at Ralph Englestad Arena (a.k.a. the “Mini Ralph”) in Thief River Falls. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available online here.