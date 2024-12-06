Bemidji Boys’ Hockey on a Roll with Win Over Grand Forks Central

Bemidji boys’ hockey is rolling after a 9-0 victory over Thief River Falls on Tuesday and are now averaging just under seven goals per game.

On Thursday, Bemidji was hosting a team from west of the Red River, Grand Forks Central of North Dakota. Heading into the game, the Lumberjacks were 3-1 to start the year, their best four-game start since the 2015-16 season, when they started 7-0-1.

The Lumberjacks added another win on Thursday, beating Grand Forks Central 3-2. Griffin Dewar scored the game-winning goal in the second period.