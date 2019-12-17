Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys Hockey Hoping For Success in Stahnke’s First Season

AJ FeldmanDec. 17 2019

It’s been a tough start to the season for Pete Stahnke and the Bemidji boys hockey team in Stahnke’s first season as head coach. After opening the season with five losses, the Jacks finally got their first win of the season last Friday, defeating Rogers 4-0. The Jacks are starting to turn things around, and are focused on playing a complete game.

After being the team’s head assistant for the past two seasons, Stahnke takes over as head coach, and his players are impressed with his leadership.

Stahnke says he wants his players to play fast and creative and hopes that can translates into more scoring chances. 

The Jacks have struggled defensively this season, giving up four goals per game, with many of those coming in short bursts as the team stops moving to the puck.

Despite their struggles, the Jacks still sit at 1-2 in the section and hope to bring everything together as the playoffs come around. 

