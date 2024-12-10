Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Defeats Brainerd 6-3 on the Road

Bemidji boys’ hockey is off to a hot start, earning their first ranking of the season at 19th and with only one loss through their first five games – but that loss came to their only Class AA opponent thus far.

Meanwhile, Brainerd has had a seemingly opposite start to their campaign. They’ve only had one win through their first six games, with that lone win coming against a Class A opponent. The two Section 8 rivals faced off Tuesday night in Brainerd, where both teams were trying to get their first Class AA win of the season.

Brainerd led 2-1 after one period, but Bemidji was able to tie it in the second, and in the third, they scored three goals to beat Brainerd 6-3. The Lumberjacks continue to be strong on offense, averaging six goals a game thus far, while the Warriors are still searching for that Class AA victory.