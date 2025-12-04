Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Shuts Out Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at Home

After beginning the season with a 3-0 win over Alexandria, Bemidji boys’ hockey struggled to put the puck in the net and only scored one goal in their next two games. But on Tuesday night, the Lumberjacks’ offense returned as they pumped Thief River Falls for six goals en route to a W.

The Jacks were trying to keep that momentum going Friday night as they hosted Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, who came in ranked 12th in Class A.

Bemidji led 1-0 after the first period after a goal from Dawson Schoonover, his first of the year. Moving ahead to the third period, Quinn Niemi put away a rebound for Bemidji to make it 2-0.

The Jacks would go on to win 3-0 over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and improve to 3-2. They head to Duluth East next Tuesday. Bemidji’s Christian Hill had 22 saves on the night for his second shutout of the season.