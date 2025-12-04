Dec 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Shuts Out Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at Home

After beginning the season with a 3-0 win over Alexandria, Bemidji boys’ hockey struggled to put the puck in the net and only scored one goal in their next two games. But on Tuesday night, the Lumberjacks’ offense returned as they pumped Thief River Falls for six goals en route to a W.

The Jacks were trying to keep that momentum going Friday night as they hosted Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, who came in ranked 12th in Class A.

Bemidji led 1-0 after the first period after a goal from Dawson Schoonover, his first of the year. Moving ahead to the third period, Quinn Niemi put away a rebound for Bemidji to make it 2-0.

The Jacks would go on to win 3-0 over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and improve to 3-2. They head to Duluth East next Tuesday. Bemidji’s Christian Hill had 22 saves on the night for his second shutout of the season.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeated by Detroit Lakes 76-73 in Home Opener

Brainerd Little Falls Girls Hockey Generic sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-1

Brainerd Warriors Gymnastics Generic sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Gymnastics Falls to Sartell in Season Opener

Bsu Basketball Generic New 1 Sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Basketball Takes Loss After MSU Moorhead Pulls Ahead in 2nd Half