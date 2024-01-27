Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Climbs Back to Beat Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4-2

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji boys’ hockey was at home on Friday playing Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. The Jacks were searching for their first win in 20 days, and things did not look good early as C/E/C was up 2-0 in the first period.

But Bemidji was able to climb out of that hole to beat C/E/C 4-2. It will be a quick celebration, however, as they host Sartell on Saturday.

