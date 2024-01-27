Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Climbs Back to Beat Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4-2

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2024

Bemidji boys’ hockey was at home on Friday playing Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. The Jacks were searching for their first win in 20 days, and things did not look good early as C/E/C was up 2-0 in the first period.

But Bemidji was able to climb out of that hole to beat C/E/C 4-2. It will be a quick celebration, however, as they host Sartell on Saturday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Improves Play Heading into Hockey Day

41st Finlandia Ski Marathon in Bemidji Cancelled This Year

Judge Grants Restraining Order, Injunction to Bemidji Teachers’ Union Against District

Snowball Dance at BSU to Raise Money for Ballroom, Swing Dance Clubs

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.