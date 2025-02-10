Feb 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Bests Warroad with 4-3 Win

With few games left in the regular season for boys’ hockey, it’s a good time to get into the playoff mindset, and nothing does that better than a late-season ranked match-up.

As of Tuesday, Bemidji was the 20th-ranked team in Class AA and unbeaten in their last five, while Warroad was back atop the Class A rankings riding a five-game win streak. The two teams faced off at the Bemidji Community Area, and in their first meeting of the season a few weeks ago, the Warriors outdueled the Lumberjacks 5-2.

This time around, Bemidji won by a final of 4-3 over Warroad. Both teams have just one game left before boys’ section tournaments begin next week.

