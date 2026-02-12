Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 12, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Beats Rival Brainerd 4-1 on the Road
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-12-2026
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ & Girls’ Basketball Sweeps Grand Rapids at 218 Sports Showcase
02-12-2026
Sports
BSU Basketball at 218 Sports Showcase: Men Get Win, Women Fall to Northern State
02-11-2026
Sports
Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Defeats Moorhead to Earn 1st Section Title in 19 Years
02-11-2026
Sports
Brainerd Boys’ Wrestling Takes Down St. Cloud Tech in 8AAA Quarterfinals
Scroll To Top