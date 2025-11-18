Nov 18, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Unveils New Renovations During Open House

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bagley shooting clearwater county sheriff's office vehicles thumbnail

11-18-2025

Crime

Authorities Identify Man Killed, Deputy Who Used Force in Bagley Shooting

100+ women who care november 2025 thumbnail 2

11-18-2025

Community

100+ Women Who Care Bemidji Raises Record-Breaking Amount for Area Food Shelf

lakes area food shelf thanksgiving food distribution thumbnail

11-18-2025

Community

Lakes Area Food Shelf Begins Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development DEED Logo sqk

11-18-2025

Business

MN DEED Awards ‘Youth at Work’ Grants to Bemidji Organizations