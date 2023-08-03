Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2023 National Night Out

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Boys & Girls Club hosted their annual National Night Out event this past Tuesday, August 1. The event has been going on for over 20 years and connects local law enforcement and first responders with the community.

On the night of the event, families could enjoy games and free food, and they even got to take a look inside the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office vehicles that were there.

“National Night Out is a block party that is hosted all across the nation. It’s really about bringing the community together,” said Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Grant Director Shelby Weckwerth. “So we have first responders here, community members and 30 agency organizations, sharing what they do. And it’s really to get people out and interact in a positive way.”

While the local Boys & Girls Club has been hosting National Night Out for several years, it’s also a staple of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is held nationwide.