Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Golf Championship Raises Over $47,000

A record 122 golfers were at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday to participate in the 17th Annual Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area’s Bob Lowth Ford 2-Person Golf Championship, which raised over $47,000.

More than $332,000 has been raised by the tournament in its 17 years, which goes towards supporting youth with year-round academic, health, and leadership programs.

Dan Bennett and Jake Woods, golfing for Knife River Materials, took first place, with Tim Bellew and Ken Gutneckt, also representing Knife River, taking second. In third place was Chuck Stevens and Chris Westrum for Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

The 18th annual Boys & Girls Club Golf Fore Club Kids tournament takes place on August 22, 2022.

