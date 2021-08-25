Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Golf Championship Raises Over $47,000

Lakeland News — Aug. 25 2021

L to R: BGCBA golf committee chair Russ Moen, first place winners Dan Bennett and Jake Woods, Bob Lowth Ford representative Todd Moudry (Photo Credit: Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area)

A record 122 golfers were at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday to participate in the 17th Annual Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area’s Bob Lowth Ford 2-Person Golf Championship, which raised over $47,000.

More than $332,000 has been raised by the tournament in its 17 years, which goes towards supporting youth with year-round academic, health, and leadership programs.

Dan Bennett and Jake Woods, golfing for Knife River Materials, took first place, with Tim Bellew and Ken Gutneckt, also representing Knife River, taking second. In third place was Chuck Stevens and Chris Westrum for Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

The 18th annual Boys & Girls Club Golf Fore Club Kids tournament takes place on August 22, 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

