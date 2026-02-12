Feb 12, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ & Girls’ Basketball Sweep Grand Rapids at 218 Sports Showcase

The 218 Sports Showcase is back at the Sanford Center for a three-day weekend filled with basketball, and the first game on Thursday had the Bemidji boys taking on Grand Rapids.

The Thunderhawks jumped out to an early lead, but the Lumberjacks overtook them before the half and pulled away in the second. Bemidji won 64-47 and avenged their loss earlier this season at Grand Rapids.

Joey Sutherland led the Thunderhawks with 13 points, and Jaxon Boschee with the Jacks had 19.

Bemidji and Grand Rapids’ girls basketball played after the boys at the 218 Sports Showcase. The Lumberjacks started the game on an 8-2 run, and while the Thunderhawks tried to keep things close, Bemidji never looked back. They went on to win 65-23 to sweep their season series with Grand Rapids.

The Jacks’ Karley LaZella led all scorers with 15 points.

