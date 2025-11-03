Nov 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Cross Country Places 14th at Class AAA State Meet

Just over a week ago, the Bemidji boys’ cross country team pulled off the proverbial upset, finishing first at the section championship ahead of the likes of Alexandria, Brainerd, St. Michael-Albertville, and Moorhead. On Saturday, they had the opportunity to prove it wasn’t a fluke at the Class AAA state meet, which was held at the Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Lumberjacks finished 14th overall, and still ahead of Alexandria. Blake DeWitt led the Jacks, finishing 81st over all in 16 minutes and 42 seconds.

Five seconds behind him was teammate Will Ames, followed by Caleb Knott, Tanner Johnson, and Deven Bentler, who rounded out the scoring. Daniel Scherling and Kyle Millar also raced for the Bemidji boys.

