Bemidji Boys Cross Country, DeWitt and Hoffman Get Ready for State Meet

Chaz MootzNov. 2 2022

The Bemidji boys cross country team is gearing up for their program’s 25th state meet appearance. The Lumberjacks advanced to state with a second-place finish in the Section 8AAA championship at Greenwood Golf Course in Bemidji last Thursday.

Regan DeWitt and Mia Hoffman will also be competing individually at the state meet, after the pair both finished in the top 10 at the Section 8AAA championship. DeWitt and Hoffman have been training together almost every day for the past two years, and being able to both advance to state together made it all that more special.

The Bemidji boys cross country team, along with DeWitt and Hoffman, will run at the state cross country meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 5.

By — Chaz Mootz

