Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Boys Basketball Wins Section Title For First Time in 34 Years

Mar. 15 2019

The wait was well worth it, as the Bemidji boys basketball team made it to the state tournament for the first time in 34 years as they defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 67-58 in the Section 8AAA championship game.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Falls To Esko In Section 7AA Championship

Veteran Embarks On 200-Mile Walking Journey To Raise Money For Wounded Warriors

Nevis Boys Basketball Falls To Cromwell-Wright In Section 5A Semis

Deer River Boys Basketball Falls Against North Woods In Section 7A

What do you think?

Recent Show

Common Ground: Parkers Prairie Flag & Malisa’s Wood Fired Oven

In this two segment episode, sisters Kathy and Lynette relate their family connection to the first US flag flown over Parkers Prairie, MN. They
Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Recently Added

Common Ground: Parkers Prairie Flag & Malisa’s Wood Fired Oven

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Lakeland Currents: Camp Ripley: U.S. - Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange

Posted on Feb. 7 2019

Common Ground: Lucken Cars & Rendevous: Wadena & Pine River

Posted on Feb. 6 2019

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Backroads: Corey Campbell

Posted on Jan. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate