Bemidji Boys Basketball Wins Section Title For First Time in 34 Years

The wait was well worth it, as the Bemidji boys basketball team made it to the state tournament for the first time in 34 years as they defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 67-58 in the Section 8AAA championship game.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.