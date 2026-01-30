Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Takes 1st Loss in Section Play to Alexandria

Bemidji boys’ basketball has been tested all season long playing some of the best teams the state has to offer. They haven’t won them all, but when it came to section play, as of last week, the Lumberjacks were unbeaten.

On Monday, they were tested by another Section 8AAAA unbeaten, reigning state champ Alexandria, who moved up from Class AAA.

Bemidji’s Jaxon Boschee had all 17 of his points in the first half, and Rhys Sneide had 14 of his 17 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough as they fell 90-53 to the Cardinals.