Dec 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Rolls 90-50 Over Detroit Lakes at Home
Bemidji boys’ basketball hosted Detroit Lakes on Friday. Heading into the game, the Lumberjacks were 1-1 and coming off a big 89-62 win over Hibbing.
They were playing well on Friday, too, with a major reason being Jaxon Boschee, who finished with 25 points. Also playing well were Austin Riewer and Jeron Huseby, who got 17 and 22 points, respectively.
Bemidji rolls 90-50 over Detroit Lakes and are now 2-1 to start the season.