Bemidji Boys Basketball Ready to Defend Their Section Title

AJ FeldmanDec. 9 2019

Coming off a season that featured Bemidji’s first section title since 1985 and the most wins in program history, expectations are high for the Lumberjacks. The team is hoping that the success from last year becomes a tradition.

“They had fun last year with that section run,” says head coach Travis Peterson. “Hopefully they will use that experience to kind of guide them this season on what it takes to get to that point and give us a chance.”

While many things are different from last year, expect their game to be predicated on speed and tempo just like last season.

“We’re a pretty fast team, so we like to run because we’re not going to be a big team,” says senior forward Colten Jensen.

The Jacks graduated seven seniors from last year, none bigger than forward Spencer Konecne, who made his presence felt especially on the defensive end of the floor. 

“I think we need to have better closeouts, better communication on defense, better slides, and just talk a lot more,” says senior guard Quincy Wilson.

Five players return with significant varsity experience, and figuring out the rest of the rotation will be a work in progress.

The Jacks have opened their season with two close losses and they feel its only a matter of time before they turn things around, as they eye a top-two seed in the section tournament in order to secure home-court advantage until the section championship game. 

