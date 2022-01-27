Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys Basketball Glad to Be Back After Long Hiatus

Chaz MootzJan. 26 2022

From the 24th of December until the 24th of January, the only game the Bemidji boys basketball team played in was a 78-63 loss to St. Cloud Tech. The other four contests the Lumberjacks were supposed to play in were either postponed or canceled.

To make matters worse, Bemidji wasn’t able to practice at all last week because the Bemidji school district shut down in-person learning for the week. Despite all the adversity, the Lumberjacks turned negatives into positives.

In the span of 32 days, Bemidji was able to regroup, refocus, and use the time to get healthy. Now the Lumberjacks are hoping that their height (four of five starters are 6’4″ or taller) along with their newfound focus will lead to a solid final month of the regular season and deep playoff run come March.

By — Chaz Mootz

