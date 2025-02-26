Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Hibbing 68-61 at Home

In boys’ hoops on Tuesday, Bemidji was at home taking on Hibbing. The Lumberjacks beat the Bluejackets 89-62 in their second game of the season.

Hibbing’s Raymond Brau (who led all scorers with 26) was too much for the Jacks to handle, and Bemidji fell 68-61. The Lumberjacks have now dropped three in a row near the end of the regular season, but they’ve got a chance to get a win heading into sections this Thursday if they can get it done against St. Cloud Tech.