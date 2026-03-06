Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Ends Season With Loss to Elk River in Section Semis

Living on the edge is a dangerous prospect, especially in the postseason, but lately, Bemidji boys’ basketball has made a habit of it, perhaps even thriving on it. The Lumberjacks have had back-to-back slow starts, the latter of which came in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinals when they had to overcome a second-half double-digit deficit to advance to Friday night’s semifinal.

There, the Jacks were trying to pull themselves out of a hole once again, this time against 3-seed Elk River. The biggest reason? Chase Sheldon—he came off the bench for the Elks and had 18 points in the first half, with Elk River leading 35-26 at the break.

In the second half, Bemidji was trying to close the gap, and Jaxon Boschee (who had 31 points on the night) brought them to within five. Later, Wyatt Tverstol used this length in the paint to pull the Jacks to within two.

However, Bemidji would score only two points over the next seven minutes while Elk River pulled away. The Lumberjacks fell 62-53 to end their season, finishing the year 19-9.