Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeated by Detroit Lakes 76-73 in Home Opener

There’s been a lot of hype around Bemidji boys’ basketball coming into this year. It’s a senior laden group that has the ability to score, and as proof of that, the Lumberjacks opened their season on the road in what was akin to the shootout at the O.K. Corral, a 99-94 loss at St. Cloud Apollo.

On Thursday night, there was plenty of scoring again as the Jacks tried to notch their first win in their home opener against Detroit Lakes. After DL led 44-39 at the half, Austin Riewer and Jaxon Boschee helped give Bemidji the lead, but the Lakers erased the deficit and won 76-73.

Boschee had 26 points for the Jacks, second only to Damarion Moss who had 27 for the Lakers.