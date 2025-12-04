Dec 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeated by Detroit Lakes 76-73 in Home Opener

There’s been a lot of hype around Bemidji boys’ basketball coming into this year. It’s a senior laden group that has the ability to score, and as proof of that, the Lumberjacks opened their season on the road in what was akin to the shootout at the O.K. Corral, a 99-94 loss at St. Cloud Apollo.

On Thursday night, there was plenty of scoring again as the Jacks tried to notch their first win in their home opener against Detroit Lakes. After DL led 44-39 at the half, Austin Riewer and Jaxon Boschee helped give Bemidji the lead, but the Lakers erased the deficit and won 76-73.

Boschee had 26 points for the Jacks, second only to Damarion Moss who had 27 for the Lakers.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Brainerd Little Falls Girls Hockey Generic sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls’ Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-1

Brainerd Warriors Gymnastics Generic sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Gymnastics Falls to Sartell in Season Opener

Bsu Basketball Generic New 1 Sqk

12-04-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Basketball Takes Loss After MSU Moorhead Pulls Ahead in 2nd Half

bsu men's hockey goal vs. augustana thumbnail

12-03-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Trying To End 1st Half on High Note in Critical Series at Augustana