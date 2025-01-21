Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Comes from Behind to Beat Sartell in Thriller

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Bemidji boys’ basketball had yet to record a section victory and were sitting at 7-3 on the season, with all three losses coming to 8AAAA opponents.

But on the bright side, the Lumberjacks were riding a three-game win streak after an 88-39 road thumping over Hermantown a week ago, a game in which the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer Jaxon Boschee dropped 42 points. He also shot 52% from the field and went 10-17 from beyond the arc.

The Jacks were hoping Boschee can produce like that again at home as they tried to nab their first section win against Sartell.

Bemidji took the lead 67-65 with nine seconds left to go. Sartell had one last gasp, but it didn’t drop, letting the Lumberjacks beat the Sabres in a come-from-behind thriller.

Boschee finished with 26 and Austin Riewer had 20 of his own as the Jacks collect their first Section 8AAAA victory of the season.