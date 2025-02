On the hardwood Tuesday, the Bemidji boys were hosting Park Rapids. The Jacks were trying to halt a three-game skid while the Panthers try to build off their win versus Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton last Thursday.

Park Rapids led early, but Bemidji went on to win 71-63. For the Jacks, Jaxon Boschee led all scorers with 24 and Jeron Huseby added 19. Ryan Carroll had 22 and Parker Hunter 19 for the Panthers.