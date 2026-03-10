Mar 11, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Bemidji Boys’ Bantam B Blue, Other Area Youth Hockey Teams Headed to State
The high school hockey season may be over, but taking place this weekend are the youth hockey state tournaments for both the boys and girls.
Bemidji’s Bantam B Blue team punched their ticket with a 5-1 win over East Grand Forks in the North Region Finals back on Mar. 1, and on Wednesday night they had a sendoff from the Bemidji Community Arena.
They’re headed to Woodbury, where their state tourney will be held. It’s the Bemidji Blue team’s second straight season at the Bantam B state tournament.
Area boys’ teams going to state:
- Bantam A Warroad
- Bantam B Bemidji (Blue)
Area girls’ teams going to state:
- 15U B Brainerd/Little Falls
- 12U A Warroad
- 12U B Grand Rapids/Greenway