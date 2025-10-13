Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Place 2nd at Annual Home Invite

When October hits, the air gets crisp and the leaves begin to change, but it’s also the time for the annual Bemidji cross country invitational at the Greenwood Golf Course. In addition to the Lumberjacks, other area teams competing on Monday included Cass Lake-Bena, Roseau, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Nevis, Bagley-Fosston, and TrekNorth.

The Lumberjack boys posted a 41, second to only Moorhead with a 28, and Roseau took fourth with 115. For the girls, the Spuds also took first, with Bemidji again taking second.