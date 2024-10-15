Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Hosts Annual Invitational

The high school cross country season is nearing its end with section meets beginning next week. On Monday, Bemidji boys’ and girls’ cross country hosted their annual invite at Greenwood Golf Course.

It was the Lumberjacks’ last meet before the Section 8AAA championships. Nevis, Roseau, Clearbrook-Gonvick, TrekNorth, and the Bagley/Fosston co-op were a few of the other local schools running as well.

For the boys’, Asher Munstenteiger was Roseau’s top finisher in 18:09, good enough for 15th overall. Not far behind was Bagley/Fosston’s Easton Gilbertson and Joseph Baumann, who finished 26th and 27th respectively. Crossing the line first for Bemidji and third overall was Caleb Knott, who had a time of 17:20.

For the girls’, Clearbrook-Gonvick’s top finishers Ava Larson and Isabelle Krog paced each other to 14th and 15th place finish overall. Roseau’s Megan Delaney crossed first for the Rams for 21st overall in 21:47.

Finishing first for Bemidji and second overall was freshman Chloe Derby: 19:38 is what it took her, just 11 second behind Jacki Johnson of Moorhead, who finished first overall. Johnson helped the Spuds to a first place finish as a team as well, which Bemidji girls’ coming in third.

Looking at the boys’ team results, Moorhead ruled the day while Bemidji come in second, and Roseau and Bagley/Fosston rounded out the top six.