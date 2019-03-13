Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Boys And Girls Club Names 2019 Youth Of The Year

Mar. 13 2019

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji area has named Rhea Holleman, junior at Bemidji High School, as 2019 Youth of the Year.

Holleman will represent the Bemidji club at the Boys and Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year competition on March 19 in Bloomington. As a state finalist, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship and compete with teens from other Minnesota clubs for $10,000 in state scholarships and the chance to advance to the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year event.

“We are pleased to have Rhea represent our club and our community at the state level,” said Andrea Ohnstad, executive director. “She has grown into a leader and role model and is well respected by club staff and peers for her kindness and inspiration to serve others.”

Holleman has been a member of the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club for nine years and has participated in various formative programs. She participates in Leadership Club for teens and Career Launch to build professional skills for work and education.

At Bemidji High School, Holleman is a member of the band and pep band, part of the business academy and has been a mentor and coach as part of the Students First project. In 2017, she was a member of the BHS Junior ROTC program to build skills in character, leadership and citizenship.

Holleman plans to attend Bemidji State University to pursue a career in public relations.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Tim Walz Visits Bemidji High School

Gov. Walz To Visit Bemidji As Part Of Statewide Education Tour

Bemidji High School Hosts First Career Fair

In Focus: Musician Annie Humphrey Performs For Bemidji Area Schools

What do you think?

Latest Story

MN Could End Observance Of Daylight Savings Time Under Proposed Bill

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Latest Stories

MN Could End Observance Of Daylight Savings Time Under Proposed Bill

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

CLC Clubs Face Off In Cardboard Boat Races

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Skiers Take Advantage Of The Snow During Spring Break

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Townships Across The State Hold Local Elections On Township Day

Posted on Mar. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate