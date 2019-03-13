Bemidji Boys And Girls Club Names 2019 Youth Of The Year

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji area has named Rhea Holleman, junior at Bemidji High School, as 2019 Youth of the Year.

Holleman will represent the Bemidji club at the Boys and Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year competition on March 19 in Bloomington. As a state finalist, she will receive a $1,000 scholarship and compete with teens from other Minnesota clubs for $10,000 in state scholarships and the chance to advance to the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year event.

“We are pleased to have Rhea represent our club and our community at the state level,” said Andrea Ohnstad, executive director. “She has grown into a leader and role model and is well respected by club staff and peers for her kindness and inspiration to serve others.”

Holleman has been a member of the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club for nine years and has participated in various formative programs. She participates in Leadership Club for teens and Career Launch to build professional skills for work and education.

At Bemidji High School, Holleman is a member of the band and pep band, part of the business academy and has been a mentor and coach as part of the Students First project. In 2017, she was a member of the BHS Junior ROTC program to build skills in character, leadership and citizenship.

Holleman plans to attend Bemidji State University to pursue a career in public relations.