Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys 4 x 800 Relay Team Ran By Depth and Competition

Chaz MootzApr. 20 2022

Last season, the Bemidji boys 4 x 800 relay team made up of Nick Youso, Brooks Matetich, Isaak McDonald, and Paul Louvar placed 2nd overall in the Class AA state meet. With Matetich, McDonald, and Louvar returning in 2022, the Lumberjacks relay team is hoping to make it back to state this spring.

A big reason why the Bemidji 4 x 800 team placed 2nd in the state meet last season was because of the depth of runners in the Bemidji boys track and field program that pushed the 4 x 800 team late in the season. That competition and depth has continued into this spring as six different runners are fighting for one of the four relay spots.

Unfortunately, both the Bemidji boys and girls track and field teams have mostly been limited to just indoor practices this spring due to the snowy and cold weather, but come June, the Lumberjacks boys 4 x 800 relay team is hoping to make another run down at the state meet.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys Tennis Defeats Rival Brainerd on the Road

Bemidji Baseball Reloading and Getting Reps Indoors for Now

With Rough Weather Outside, Local HS Track Athletes Compete Inside at BSU

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Brady Domier Breaks School Pole Vault Record

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Student Leaders of Today: Top Issues

Posted on Apr. 15 2022

Backroads: Severio Mancieri

Posted on Apr. 14 2022

Lakeland Currents - TrekNorth's Innovative Learning Model

Posted on Apr. 8 2022

Backroads: New Salty Dog

Posted on Apr. 7 2022

Lakeland Currents - One Watershed, One Plan

Posted on Apr. 1 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.