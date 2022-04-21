Bemidji Boys 4 x 800 Relay Team Ran By Depth and Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last season, the Bemidji boys 4 x 800 relay team made up of Nick Youso, Brooks Matetich, Isaak McDonald, and Paul Louvar placed 2nd overall in the Class AA state meet. With Matetich, McDonald, and Louvar returning in 2022, the Lumberjacks relay team is hoping to make it back to state this spring.

A big reason why the Bemidji 4 x 800 team placed 2nd in the state meet last season was because of the depth of runners in the Bemidji boys track and field program that pushed the 4 x 800 team late in the season. That competition and depth has continued into this spring as six different runners are fighting for one of the four relay spots.

Unfortunately, both the Bemidji boys and girls track and field teams have mostly been limited to just indoor practices this spring due to the snowy and cold weather, but come June, the Lumberjacks boys 4 x 800 relay team is hoping to make another run down at the state meet.