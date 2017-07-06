Bemidji BOOMS Over The Fourth

After six days of celebrating, the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival concluded with the Red, White, and Boom Fireworks Spectacular. Last year, the Jaycees made the move to fire the show off a large barge, but after input from the public and plenty of research, the Jaycees made some big changes to this year’s show.

This year the Jaycees went with a new company out of Eagan, Minnesota. Hollywood Pyrotechnics says there is a science to firing a show from the water. And also this year, Hill’s Plumbing and Heating became the title sponsor of the fireworks display, which provided the Jaycees with an opportunity to invest more in the show.

Through all the fundraising the Bemidji Jaycees were able to purchase fireworks that work better on water and have special effects. With lots of booms and crackles, the Jaycees feel that this year’s show was a booming success.

This year’s display cost the Bemidji Jaycees $16,500 which was all raised through sponsorships and donations.