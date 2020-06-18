Bemidji Blue Ox Searching For a Baseball Field to Play Ball On
The Bemidji Blue Ox “town ball” team is one of many amateur teams in the state searching to find a ballpark to practice and play in. So far though, they’ve had no such luck.
The Blue Ox also will need to get approved by the Bemidji City Council to have a team and play games. The players on Bemidji’s “town ball” team have all been in contact with one another and are itching to get back on the field, but right now the main focus is to find a field to practice and play on.