Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Weekend Kicks Off

Oct. 11 2019

The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend kicked off earlier today, and organizers say that even with the snowy weather, they’re expecting a good turnout. Today’s event started with the kids’ fun race at the Sanford Center and later a 5K and 10K race/walk.

The 26K marathon and the full marathon will start tomorrow, where the races will start at the Sanford Center and loop around the east side of Lake Bemidji along the Paul Bunyan Trail. Half-marathon runners will take a bus to their starting point.

Sanford Health has always provided medical coverage for the event. Dr. Mark Carlson, a sports medicine physician at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, says they provide first aid stations on the course.

“Every year we take care of runners,” Dr. Carlson said. “The most common limiting ailment that we will see from a runners is what we call exercise associated collapse, and that’s what everybody has seen. You run and then you start feeling tired and light headed and a little dizzy and your legs are starting to give out on you.”

The Blue Ox weekend continues tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fall Fun Food Festival At Bemidji’s McKenzie Place Ending This Weekend

Bemidji High School Holds First Annual Career Fair

“Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island” Opens At Watermark Art Center

Blue Ox Marathon In Bemidji Could Turn Snowy Thanks to Weekend Weather

Latest Story

Heritage Living Center Cited For Multiple Violations By MDH

The Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids has been hit with violations and citations after a survey was conducted by the Minnesota Department of
Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Latest Stories

Heritage Living Center Cited For Multiple Violations By MDH

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Fall Fun Food Festival At Bemidji's McKenzie Place Ending This Weekend

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Bemidji High School Holds First Annual Career Fair

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

"Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island" Opens At Watermark Art Center

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Rick Fargo Awarded Brainerd Community Member Of The Month

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.