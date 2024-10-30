Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Sets New Record for Participation

It was a record-breaking year for the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon.

Organizers say the 12th annual marathon, held on October 11th and 12th, reached new heights this year with 1,500 participants representing 32 states and four provinces.

Race officials say last year’s event brought an estimated $1.2 million in economic impact to Bemidji, and this year’s numbers are expected to be even higher with the addition of 200 more participants, along with their friends and family.

“This is exactly the kind of event Bemidji should embrace,” said Philip Knutson, director of the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon, in a press release. “Bemidji has what’s needed to host a high-end event, and the participants who come to our city are here to enjoy everything we have to offer. They fill our hotels, dine in our restaurants, shop at local stores, and take in the beautiful scenery. They’re respectful visitors who leave a positive mark on our community and help boost the local economy.”

The Blue Ox Marathon is planned and organized by only a few people: Philip Knutson, his wife and family, and Angie Clark. But organizers also say the event’s success is thanks to the support of over 150 volunteers who make sure the weekend races run smoothly. As they event continues to grow, they are eager to expand the team.