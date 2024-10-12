Oct 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Kicks Off for 2024

The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend started Friday with the kids race, 5K, and 10K events.

The 12th annual marathon, sponsored by Sanford Health, is one of the biggest organizers have ever had. Runners and their friends and families gathered by the Sanford Center for the first races of the weekend.

Friday was the 5K and 10K, and participants were able to run or walk, but on Saturday it will solely be running races as the half marathon, 26K, and full marathon take place.

Runners start on the south side of Lake Bemidji and will loop the lake, finishing once again by the Sanford Center. The point of the marathon is to bring attention to the beautiful nature around Lake Bemidji and to also encourage exercise and fresh air.

Saturday’s races all start at 8:30 a.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Football Reclaims Babe’s Bell After Win Over Rival Brainerd

Sports

Grand Rapids Football Gets Big Win Over Cloquet on the Road

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Wins Section 8AA Championship

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Falls to St. Cloud State in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series