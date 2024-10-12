Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Kicks Off for 2024

The Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend started Friday with the kids race, 5K, and 10K events.

The 12th annual marathon, sponsored by Sanford Health, is one of the biggest organizers have ever had. Runners and their friends and families gathered by the Sanford Center for the first races of the weekend.

Friday was the 5K and 10K, and participants were able to run or walk, but on Saturday it will solely be running races as the half marathon, 26K, and full marathon take place.

Runners start on the south side of Lake Bemidji and will loop the lake, finishing once again by the Sanford Center. The point of the marathon is to bring attention to the beautiful nature around Lake Bemidji and to also encourage exercise and fresh air.

Saturday’s races all start at 8:30 a.m.