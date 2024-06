The Bemidji Blue Ox have been one of the hottest teams in Class C townball to start the 2024 season, winning each of their first seven games. On Sunday, they hosted a Father’s Day doubleheader in the hopes of continuing their unbeaten streak against the Roseau Royals.

The Blue Ox walked off the Royals 5-4 in game one and took game two as well to stay perfect on the year at 9-0.