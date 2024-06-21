Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Hosts 4th Annual Family Night

The Bemidji Blue Ox hosted their annual Sanford Family Night at the Bemidji State baseball field last Thursday.

Partnered with Sanford Health, this is the fourth year the Blue Ox have hosted the event. Local baseball enthusiasts stopping by the yearly summer tradition had the chance to take part in a Blue Ox autograph signing, a silent auction, Knights of Columbus concessions, and even enjoy some free hot dogs.

“It just brings everybody out to the ballpark,” said Bemidji Blue Ox Manager Bazil Zuehlke. “You know, it’s a great event to get moms and dads and guardians and everybody to bring their kids out and get a free meal and see some good baseball. My wife and three children, my grandmas and my grandpas, my mom and my dad, my wife’s parents – everybody comes out for this.”

And for the first time, those in attendance had the opportunity to see more than one team take the field, as both the Bemidji Blue Ox and the Bemidji Bucks went at it on the diamond.

“I think the goal of amateur baseball is to grow baseball in a community, right?” added Zuehlke. “And just seeing another team pop up after about six to eight years of playing with the Blue Ox is awesome, you know? The mission is accomplished, we’re growing baseball in our community.”

The Blue Ox came out on top, beating the Bucks 9-6, but the day was a win for everyone in attendance.