Bemidji: Best Minnesota Town

Josh Peterson
Dec. 1 2017
Making the trip from Bemidji to the big city, a delegation of community members dressed in plaid rolled into downtown Minneapolis where the only thing taller than Paul Bunyan was the buildings. Bemidji along with four other communities were welcomed to a gala to celebrate Minnesota monthly and the best things of Minnesota. Whether it was food or drinks, the highlight of the event was the announcment of the best town.

Visit Bemidji along with partner organizations submitted the application for the top honor months ago, and now that the title is official they say its an exciting moment for the entire city.

Members of the plaid clad group never once doubted that Bemidji would walk away victoriously.

For Minnesota Monthly the final decision came down to the unique atributes that sets Bemidji apart from the rest.

For those who have dedicated their life to business and public service in Bemidji, being named the best town is something that they always knew.

With the honor set to continue with a party at a later date in Bemidji, for this group of proud plaid revelers, the evening ended with a toast.

The other towns up for the honor were Austin, Owatonna, Waconia, and Walker.

