Jul 31, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji & Beltrami Co. Discuss Cannabis Permitting, New Jail at Joint Meeting

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Bemidji K9 ‘Doc’ Helps Locate Missing, Disoriented Person

Arts & Entertainment

Aitkin Co. Author Pat Mayer Shares Story on Disabilities and Acceptance

News

Forest History Center in Grand Rapids Growing with Purchase of Nearly 30 Acres

Sports

Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Defeats Bucks 12-2 in Final Matchup of Season