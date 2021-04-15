Bemidji Begins Flushing Water Mains Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The City of Bemidji Water Department will begin flushing water mains on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 7 a.m. and will continue until approximately the end of May.

Hydrants will be flushed in a north to south pattern while proceeding south through the city and will end with flushing the Nymore area.

Flushing can be daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until completed. If your water becomes discolored due to iron, during this period of time, run your cold water until it is clear again. You could also experience low water pressure at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today