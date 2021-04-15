Bemidji Begins Flushing Water Mains Next Week
The City of Bemidji Water Department will begin flushing water mains on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 7 a.m. and will continue until approximately the end of May.
Hydrants will be flushed in a north to south pattern while proceeding south through the city and will end with flushing the Nymore area.
Flushing can be daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until completed. If your water becomes discolored due to iron, during this period of time, run your cold water until it is clear again. You could also experience low water pressure at this time.
